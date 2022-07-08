Arunachal Pradesh : 43 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Tally Pushed To 64,623 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 43 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 64623, as informed by a senior health department official.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 22 active cases, followed by Lohit District reporting the highest number of active cases at 50, and West Kameng (17).

Arunachal Pradesh now has 101 active cases, while 3 more people recuperated from the disease on Thursday, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 64226. The recovery rate now stands at 99.38 per cent.

According to the State Surveillance Officer (SSO) – Dr Lobsang Jampa, the northeastern state, which remained COVID-free for the last couple of months, witnessed a surge in fresh infections since July 1.

Among the fresh cases, 18 were reported from the Capital Complex Region, 17 from Lohit district, four from Namsai, three from Lower Dibang Valley and one from East Siang. Out of these 18 new cases in the Capital Complex Region, 15 are National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel who have returned from flood-hit Silchar in Assam; he said.