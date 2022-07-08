Assam : Animal Activist – Vineet Bagaria Found Dead In Dibrugarh 

NET Web Desk

A well-known animal activist from Assam – Vineet Bagaria was found dead at his residence on Thursday at his Dibrugarh-based residence, located at Shanti Mandir Road.

According to police reports, Vineet’s family members found him unconscious at his room and took him to hospital, where doctors pronounced him ‘brought dead’.

“We are unable to comment at this time because the inquiry is still in its early stages. It may be a suicide case, but once the post-mortem report is out, it will be apparent if it was a suicide or anything else,” – informed the Additional SP (HQ) – Bitul Chetia.

“It might be a case of abatement of suicide because for last several days, he was threatened by one Baidullah Khan and Sanjay Sharma. We are looking into the matter and very soon things will be clear,” – he further added.

Meanwhile, Vineet’s family members have filed a case of abetment of suicide against Baidullah Khan.

As per sources, Vineet’s family was facing some clash with Baidullah Khan, for some business-related issues.

Its worthy to note that Vineet was a co-founder of Animal Welfare People (AWP) and has been relentlessly working to treat stray dogs.