Assam Government Issues Advisory; To Check “Illegal Animal Slaughtering” During ‘Bakrid 2022’  

NET Web Desk

The Assam government has asked the District Commissioners to check “illegal slaughtering of cows or calves” across the state, during the celebration of ‘Eid-Ul-Adha’ or ‘Bakrid 2022’.

This advisory noted that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators for violating the regulations.

As per the official communique, anyone who wants to sacrifice animals during the festival must face stringent laws and restrictions.

Its worthy to note that the authorities have been undertaking precautionary measures to strictly implement the ‘Animal Welfare’ laws, to stop the illegal killing of animals, and take action against offenders under the PCA Act 1960, Transport of Animals Rules 1978, Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules 2001, Slaughter House Rules 2001, Municipal Laws and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations.