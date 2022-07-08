Assam : Suspected Member Of Proscribed Outfit – ‘Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh’ Held; Explosives Seized 

NET Web Desk

In a significant crackdown against insurgency operations, the Assam Police have apprehended two suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operatives, and seized explosives from their possession in Assam’s Barpeta district.

The arrested offenders have been identified as – Mokkodos Ali Ahmed, hailing from North Kaljar and Sofiqul Islam, a resident of Jania.

Based on specific inputs, a team from Howly Police Station conducted a search operation at Mokkodas residence in North Kaljhar, and recovered the explosives from a flower garden.

During thorough raid, the security forces have recovered three handmade bombs, three electronic detonators, 4 exclusive neogen ninetins and 5 mobile phones from their possession.