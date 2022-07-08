COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 273 New Cases – Highest In Past 5 Months; Fatality Toll Stands At 6,640 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 273 new COVID-19 cases – the highest single-day infections recorded in the past five months, bringing the total caseload to 7,25,950.

Kamrup (Metro), which comprises of Guwahati, reported the highest number of cases – 100, followed by Kamrup (Rural) – 46 cases, Dibrugarh – 24 and Darrang at 17.

The lone fatality was reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, taking the overall death toll to 6,640. In addition, 1347 COVID-positive patients have succumbed, due to unrelated incidents since 2020.

A total of 90 patients were cured of the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,16,823 people and the discharge rate to 98.74 per cent.

The state currently has 1,138 active cases, up from 956 the previous day.

As many as 2,84,03,126 samples have been tested so far in the state; as informed by the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.