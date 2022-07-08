COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 108 New Cases; 24.11% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 108 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 24.11%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 497. While, a total of 2,29,609 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 706 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 448 samples were tested on July 07, 2022, out of which 48 samples belonged to males, while 60 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,28,406. The official statement further adds that RT-PCR test & Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 2 & 106 positive cases respectively.