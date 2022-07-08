Japan’s Former PM – Shinzo Abe Dies, After Being Shot At Campaign Event

NET Web Desk

The former Prime Minister of Japan – Shinzo Abe has died after being shot this morning, while campaigning for a parliamentary election at Nara.

This unfortunate incident occurred at around 8:30 AM, while Abe was delivering a campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election.

As per Japanese media reports, a man opened fire on Abe from behind with an apparently homemade gun, as he was speaking at the concerned event. Besides, a suspect, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami has been detained from the scene and is being questioned; according to a report by news agency AFP.

Shinzo Abe was the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history, who strengthened Indo-Japan relations through the “Special Strategic and Global Partnership”.

This relationship grew and encompassed issues from civilian nuclear energy to maritime security, bullet trains to quality infrastructure, Act East policy to Indo-Pacific strategy.

Abe was a valuable G-7 leader for India, who immensely focused on strategic, economic and political deliverables, and not getting distracted by India’s domestic developments. He recently took-over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association.

Meanwhile, the Indian Prime Minister – Narendra Modi has also expressed deep distress on the demise of Japan’s ex PM.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian PM wrote “I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place.”

“Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment.” – he added.

As a mark of respect, one-day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July, 2022; informed PM Modi.

