Large Stash Of Heroin Confiscated From Meghalaya; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

The rapid upsurge in drug abuse across the northeastern state of Meghalaya, led authorities to tighten its noose against the perpetrators; thereby putting an end to the woes of local populace and safeguarding the lives of youths.

In a similar such crackdown against drug menace, the East Jaintia Hills (EJH) Police under the supervision of Director General of Police (DGP) – Dr L R Bishnoi, IPS, on Thursday confiscated a massive stash of narcotics from the possession of two drug traffickers.

Based on specific inputs, the EJH Police checked vehicles for 15 hours along multiple locations and seized nearly 72 grams of Heroin, 168 tablets of banned Nitrazepam, 2 mobile phones and 1 Maruti Zen Vehicle.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma wrote “.@ejhpolice checked vehicles for 15 Hrs at multiple sites and in an interesting twist seized 72 gms Heroin 17 strips Nitrazapam 02 phones 01 Maruti Zen. Further investigation is on. Wonderful work @MeghalayaPolice @lrbishnoiips”