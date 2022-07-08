Manipur : 76% Students Passed Class-X Exams; Girls Outshine Boys 

NET Web Desk

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) today announced the Class-10 final examination results, in which 76 per cent students were declared successful, and the girls outshining boys.

While, the success rate is claimed to be the highest in last 10 years.

According to the Education Minister – Th Basanta, the pass percentage in government schools was 60 per cent, which was much less than that of private schools.

However, the Government and BOSEM are “not discouraged by the performance of government schools,” he said.

Laishram Rahul of Catholic School Canchipur bagged the first position by securing 586 marks in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

Over 39,000 students appeared in the HSLC 2022 across 192 centres in the state, they said.

The examinations were held from April 7 to May 11. No student from the state-run schools could make it to the top 25, despite a marked improvement in their performance, officials said.