Manipur Government To Construct Tribal Market; Immensely Contributing Towards Promoting Indigenous Products 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Government is gearing-up to construct a Hao Keithel (Tribal market) in Imphal, which will accommodate women vendors from all the tribal communities of the state.

Referring the market as an “epitome of unity”, the Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh noted that women of Manipur are pillars of the state’s economy, who always stood in the frontline.

All the tribal communities would be accommodated and collectively sell their products, immensely contributing towards promoting Manipur’s indigenous products.

Its worthy to note that seven Ima markets have already been constructed across different districts. While, another five such markets in remaining districts are currently in the pipeline.

“The construction of Ima Markets in every district is a major step towards empowering women and fulfilling PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Our government is working relentlessly to continue uplifting the women of Manipur and promoting our rich culture and heritage,” – he stated.

In order to emphasize the point, Singh posted a video which details the key features of the concerned market.