Manipur : Landslide In Churachandpur Kills 1; Several Injured 

NET Web Desk

Manipur continues to reel under immense misery, following the massive landslide which claimed the lives of countless Territorial Army (TA) personnel and civilians.

Amid the mishap, a fresh landslide occurred in southern Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Friday, which killed a woman and injuring several others.

According to an official of the Churachandpur District Administration (DA), a 49-year-old woman was killed, while 10 others including five women were seriously injured, when a passenger vehicle with 12 persons on board came under the landslide debris.

The tragic incident took place at the Tipaimukh road along the National Highway 150 between the Santing and Saihuan villages, around 80 km from the district headquarters. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

However, 12 people including Territorial Army (TA) personnel are still missing, following the June 30 landslides, which has been referred as “worst incident in the history of Manipur” by the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh.

So far, 49 bodies, including 32 of TA soldiers and the remaining of civilians and railway workers, have been recovered. Despite the inclement weather, search efforts are underway to locate 12 other missing individuals.

“A Thorough Wall Radar from Ladakh is also being inducted by air to detect the presence of personnel buried in the debris. A search-and-rescue dog is also being inducted,” – informed an official release.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, Assam Rifles, State Government teams, TA personnel, and Railways workers are involved into rescue operations at the landslide-hit Tupul station building.

Its worthy to note that this massive landslide took place on Wednesday midnight, and struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

Besides, the landslide debris had also obstructed the Ezei River, which flows through Tamenglong & Noney Districts of Manipur.