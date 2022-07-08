Meghalaya : Bus Accident In West Garo Hills; Seven Injured 

NET Web Desk

Atleast seven people were left injured, after a speeding inter-state bus met with an accident on Friday in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills District.

According to reports, the unfortunate incident occurred at Gomaijira Village, when the bus was on its way from Guwahati to Mankachar via Tikrikilla from Guwahati at around 2:30 AM on Friday. The bus, bearing registration number (AS-01NC-2524) is claimed to have skidded-off the road and fell into a ditch.

However, all the 7 passengers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. The driver managed to escape, following the incident.