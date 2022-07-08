Mizoram CM Inaugurates ‘MBSE Regional Office’ In Lunglei 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga today inaugurated the School Education Complex and Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) Regional Office at Lunglei.

Speaking at the inaugural function, the Chief Minister stated that a good Education Complex can go a long way in bolstering education, and hoped for a better reformation for the society as a whole.

Zoramthanga also stated that education is closely linked with society’s development, and that having a good educational qualification is not only crucial for our career but that it also helps us to become good citizens.

The MBSE Chairman – JH Zoremthanga, stated that Lunglei MBSE Regional Office is shared by four districts namely- Lunglei, Hnahthial, Lawngtlai and Siaha districts.

The school complex and Regional office have been funded by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) under Non-lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR).

Construction work was taken up by LB Associates, Bungkawn, Aizawl who commenced the process on August 14, 2018 and completed the project on January 28, 2022.