Mizoram : ‘Fake Indian Currency Notes’ Worth Over Rs 7 Lakhs Confiscated In Aizawl; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown, the Mizoram Police have apprehended two offenders and confiscated a massive stash of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth over Rs 7 lakhs from their possession, in Hunthar Veng, Aizawl near Singson Petrol Pump.

Acting on a tip-off, the Sub-Inspector (SI) – John Vanlalruata Sailo of Bawngkawn Police Station apprehended these perpetrators from the region on Thursday.

During thorough search of their vehicle (Sumo), the police have recovered the ‘Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN)’ amounting to Rs 7,40,000 of Rs 500 denomination.

According to DIPR report, these offenders have been identified as – Vanlalruata, a resident of Tuipuibari; and Joseph Lalmuanpuia hailing from Lunglei District.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that they have procured the seized FICN from Guwahati, three months back and were intending to make use of it in Aizawl.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the matter is underway.