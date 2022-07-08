Mizoram Observes ‘Hariyali Mahotsav’; Plants More Than 1000 Saplings 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the ongoing celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a tree plantation drive was held across the nation in 75 Nagan Van and 75 plantation sites.

Similarly, the northeastern state of Mizoram under the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC), also hosted a plantation drive ‘Hariyali Mahotsav’ across 75 locations of the state.

In Aizawl, saplings were planted at Pachhunga University College, in the presence of MoEFCC Minister – TJ Lalnuntluanga.

However, in Champhai district, 185 volunteers led by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) – James Lalrinchhana planted 1030 saplings.

Lalrinchhana greeted the volunteers on the occasion of ‘Hariyali Mahotsav’ and emphasized that Nagar Van or Urban Forest plays a key role in delivering clean and fresh air in urban locations, making tree plantation – an essential step for providing clean environment to the urban populace.

Additionally, he said that the Forest department cannot undertake such actions on its alone and urged residents to lend continuing assistance.

The Champhai Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) – Lalduhthlana presented a detailed report on the Nagar Van Project and stated that by 2024-25, India plans to produce 400 Nagar Vans. At present, there are 173 Nagar Van across 23 states.

The tree plantation drive was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change – Bhupendra Yadav, this morning at New Delhi.