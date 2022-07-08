Nagaland : Advisor To CM – Abu Metha Appointed As Chairman Of ‘National Mountain Running Committee’ 

NET Web Desk

The Associate Vice-President of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) & Advisor to CM – Abu Metha has been appointed as the Chairman of AFI’s ‘National Mountain Running Committee’.

This is for the first time, that a sports administrator from Nagaland will be heading a national committee. Abu Metha – a former national-level sportsperson, was instrumental in the successful hosting of the South Asian Cross-Country Championships (SACCC) in Nagaland, and served as the Co- Convenor of the Organizing Committee.

According to a press note issued by the Nagaland Athletics Association, “this historic Championship was Nagaland’s biggest-ever event and was participated by athletes and officials from Nepal, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India. The event also coincided with the 56th National Cross-Country Championships wherein the Nagaland Women’s Team won Bronze Medal in the Team Championships Event for the first time. Altogether 12 athletes from Nagaland finished in podium positions among the participants of the North-Eastern states.”

Besides, Abu Metha also led the Indian Contingent to the U-20 World Athletics Championships at Nairobi, Kenya, where India returned with its best-ever haul of three medals.

This is for the first time, that the AFI has instituted the national committee on mountain running “and it is a matter of pride that a leader from Nagaland is heading the committee”, the note further reads.

Its worthy to note that ‘Mountain running’ is a worldwide sport and a discipline of athletics.

The World Mountain Running Association (WMRA) was born in 1984 as the International Committee of Mountain Running (ICMR). In 1985, it first staged ‘the World Trophy’, attracting entries from more than 30 countries.

In 2002, the IAAF Congress officially recognized it as an International Competition as defined by IAAF Rule 1 and in 2009 the name was changed to the Mountain Running World Championships, which is now been observed by more than 40 nations.

Four Mountain Running Continental Championships (Africa, Europe, North America, South America) are held every year; alongwith the Commonwealth Championships and Balkan Championships.

WMRA annually stages a Long-Distance Challenge, a Youth International Cup and a Grand Prix, while a World Masters Mountain Running Championships is organized in collaboration with the WMA.