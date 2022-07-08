Sikkim Manipal University, STPI Inks Pact To Promote Technology Development In Healthcare Sector 

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) on Thursday, in order to strengthen the collaborative startup ecosystem on healthcare technology and allied fields across the nation.

STPI is an autonomous body established by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEIT) in 1991, with the objective of encouraging, promoting and boosting the Software Exports from India.

It has been working to develop the startup ecosystem in the country and created 28 Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in emerging technologies.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Muralidhar M. Pai, Dean, Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences (SMIMS), Dr. Bidita Khandelwal, Director, Directorate of Research, SMU; and Prof. Dr. Kalpana Sharma, Associate Director, (Research & Development), SMIT, Dr. Luna Adhikari, Associate Director, Research, SMIMS on behalf of SMU and Dr. NS Siddaiah, Addl. Director & OIC, STPI, Gangtok, under MEITY, Govt. of India on behalf of STPI, in presence of Dr. (Lt. Gen.) Rajan S. Grewal, Vice Chancellor, SMU and Dr. Karma Sonam Sherpa, Registrar, SMU, HoIs of SMU and staff of STPI, Gangtok.

It has been signed for the purpose of collaborating the Centres of Entrepreneurship with Start-up Innovation Zones (CoEs+SIZs) at Sikkim, under the Vision Document of ‘Digital North East 2022’ being set up by STPI with SMU as Academic Partner.

The CoEs + SIZs have been named as OctaNE which refers to all interconnected and domain focused CoE (Focused Domains) across all capitals of North East States including Sikkim. In Sikkim, the focus domain is IT Applications across Healthcare & Agritech in Gangtok.

SMU will synergistically collaborate as academic partner in IT in Healthcare. Given each other’s strengths in research and facilities, this MoU will promote entrepreneurship and technology development in healthcare which will mutually benefit the start-up community of the state and the region including other stakeholders, through joint activities undertaken by STPI and SMU.

SMU is acclaimed as the leading higher education destination of the region, in high quality academics and inspired learning through basic and applied research. Several faculty members collaborated with industry, NGOs for real time contribution to the society.

Students have also been aspiring to fulfil their potential in research and innovation in the enabling educational environment of SMU.

As an Academic Partner, SMU will extend mentorship, guidance and knowledge support to STPI in conducting joint trainings and workshops, etc.

The University will advise STPI in mentoring, upscaling of the start-ups of the state and the region. SMU will also guide the start-ups for designing & developing the products/services, to facilitate conversion of their idea into reality.