Tripura CM – Dr Manik Saha Takes Oath As MLA

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 08, 2022 : The Tripura Chief Minister – Dr Manik Saha took the oath-of-office and secrecy as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) here in Agartala on Friday in presence of cabinet colleagues, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, MLAs, corporators and senior leaders of Pradesh BJP.

After his resignation as an MP of the Rajya Sabha on July 04 last, Dr Saha sworn in as the MLA and Speaker of the assembly Ratan Chakraborty administered him the oath of office and secrecy.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, senior party leaders and MLAs greeted Dr Saha as he has been discharging his duties since May this year. Later, Dr Saha achieved a landslide victory from 8-Town Bardowali seat defeating the three-time legislator Asish Kumar Saha in the recently concluded by-elections.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, CM Dr Saha said, “People are with the BJP and this is clear from the victory of the party in three assembly constituencies and they completely support our target towards development of all. The words ‘development’ and ‘BJP’ are tantamount. Electorates have the authority to differentiate and exercise their democratic rights in their desired way. The public is with us where the NDA-led government is in power in all the states.”