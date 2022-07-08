Tripura Government Issued Guidelines For Slaughter Of Animals During ‘Bakrid’ 2022

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 08, 2022 : Tripura government asked the district administrations and state police to check illegal slaughtering of cows, camels and other animals across the state ahead of the celebration of ‘Eid-Ul-Adha’ or ‘Bakrid’ – the festival of sacrifice by the people of Muslim community.

The office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sonamura under Sepahijala district issued a letter on July 04 last, directing the police departments of ARD and Agricultural & Farmers’ Welfare to initiate legal action against anyone found violating the guidelines laid down by the Union government for transportation and slaughtering of animals.

Earlier in June, the Director of the Animal Resource Development department (ARDD) DK Chakma asked all the District Magistrates and State Police to initiate necessary actions against the offenders of illegal killing, sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other animals on the occasion of ‘Bakrid’ 2022.

Speaking to Northeast Today, the Director of the Animal Resource Development department (ARDD) DK Chakma said “Special guidelines have been issued by the state government in view of the ‘Bakrid’ festival for sacrifices of animals and imposed bans on illegal slaughtering of any animals as well as transportation of those. However, the government has no intention to hurt any religious sentiments and animal sacrifice following the guidelines is allowed.”

Refuting the rumours that the state government had imposed a blanket ban on animal sacrifice, ARDD director said “The concept of illegal animal sacrifice digested by the people is wrong. The central government has issued a set of guidelines clearly defining the matters and necessary directions have been disseminated to the concerned authorities. As per the guidelines, expectant animals cannot be slaughtered, animals having calves below a certain age cannot be sacrificed, etc. Accordingly, there are several parameters prescribed to differentiate whether sacrificing animals is legal or illegal.”

Citing illegal transportation of animals is banned, he said “Transportation of animals from one place to another has also been prescribed as per the cruelty against animal act. Legal proceedings to be initiated if any violation is found. For public awareness, such an order has been issued.”