Tripura : Pre-98 Returnees Postpone NH Blockade; Government Assures To Meet Demands Within 7 Days 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 08, 2022 : The Pre-98 Returnees’ Joint Action Committee and Joint Action Rehabilitation Committee in Tripura on Friday postponed their call for holding national highway blockade on July 11 next as the government had assured to meet their demands within a span of seven days.

The Tribal Welfare minister Jamatia convened a meeting with the representatives of Pre-98 Returnees JAC and JARC at his official chamber, Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Friday morning at 10 AM in connection to their three demands. The meeting was also attended by top bureaucrats of the state’s Tribal Welfare, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Home, Animal Resource Development departments while JARC president Niru Kumar Debbarma, vice-president Binod Debbarma, JAC general secretary Shailen Kumar Bru and JARC’s Assistant Secretary Ananta Jamatia were present.

Later, speaking to the reporters at Agartala Press Club on Friday afternoon, Pre-98 Returnees JAC general secretary Shailen Kumar Bru said “We have attended a meeting convened by the Tribal Welfare minister Jamatia at his official chamber on Friday morning. Elaborate discussions on our three demands took place in the meeting. At last, the minister sought time for seven days from us and let us know regarding their positive steps on July 15 next.”

“Hence, as of now, we are withdrawing our decision of holding a national highway blockade at Khamting Para of Baramura under West Tripura district. If our demands are not met, then we will finalize our blockade for an indefinite period soon after mid of this month”, he added.

The demands of the Pre-98 Returnees are- Power Tiller and Piggery-Goattery Schemes, allocation of houses under PMAY-Gramin and withdrawing of pending cases.

Earlier, Pre-98 Returnees delegates met with the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and later, submitted a memorandum addressing him on July 04 last.