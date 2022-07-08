Upsurge In COVID-19 Cases; Sikkim Government Issues Measures To Prevent Transmission 

NET Web Desk

The rapid upsurge of COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, has compelled the authorities to take requisite actions to prevent further transmission of the pandemic, leading to severe health crisis. Keeping in view of the challenge, the Sikkim Government today issued sub-measures to prevent its spread.

According to an order issued by the state Home Department, “it has been observed that precautionary measures like wearing of mask and maintaining social distances are not being observed.”

Therefore, the administration has decided to invoke the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and issued several directives in public interest.

“Wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public places, work places and during transport. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places. Shops, malls, offices, commercial establishments will physical distancing among customers, employees and visitors. Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine as per Sikkim Public Health and Safety (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020,” – informs the statement.

“Provision for hand wash or sanitizer will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas, wherever a gathering of people is organized. District Authorities shall take all necessary measures to promote COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and ensure wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. However, any person violating these directions will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the IPC and Sikkim Public Health and Safety (COVID-19) Regulations.” – the order further adds.

Its worthy to note that the northeastern state of Sikkim registered 29 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 39342, as informed by the state Health & Family Welfare Department.

The death toll stood at 456, after the detection of 1 new fatality; thereby bringing the positivity rate to 16%.

Sikkim now has 101 active cases, while 9 more persons recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 38028.