Assam Floods : Nearly 60,000 Citizens Unable To Return Back To Homes; Says CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that nearly 30,000 to 60,000 people, are unable to return back into their homes due to severe flood damages.

He assured to meet the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah pertaining to the flood crisis.

“There are already 30,000 to 60,000 people who are unable to return to their houses, according to assessments that are being conducted,” – he continued.

Sarma further added that this time, the state received comparatively more rainfall.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authorities (ASDMA), 620 villages in 14 districts were still affected by the floods. Over 14,000 hectares of cropland were submerged in water, and nearly 9 lakh people were still experiencing its impacts. In the past 24 hours, the state recorded three flood-related fatalities.

This time, floods have caused massive damage to roads, bridges, embankments and other infrastructure in Assam. The authorities are currently running 173 aid camps and distribution centres across 14 districts.

Nearly 75,000 individuals are still finding shelter in these relief camps, despite the fact that certain populations are moving back into their houses. Due to the high water flow, significant erosion has occurred in Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Hojai, and Kamrup districts.