Assam : Guwahati To Launch ‘Integrated Traffic Management System’; Ensuring Proper Management Of City’s Traffic 

NET Web Desk

In order to ensure proper management and surveillance of the city’s traffic, the Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL) is all set to roll-out an ‘Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS)’ covering roughly 95 junctions.

This project will be kicked-off at a cost of around Rs 80 Crores.

GSCL reportedly issued a request for proposals in December 2022 for the selection of a system integrator (SI) associated with the implementation of ITMS in Guwahati.

Multiple Master System Integrators expressed interest, and in march 2022, a deal was finally inked with the selected lowest-bid consortium of Technosys Security Systems Private Limited and Onnyx Electronisys Pvt. Ltd.

Besides, Technosys is being assisted by Trisim Global Solutions who are stitching the entire solution involving globally leading OEMs like Barco for Video Wall, Honeywell for the Cameras and Videonetics for the core traffic analytics platform.

According to GSCL, the project is moving forward, with assistance from the Assam Police. A list of 95 traffic intersections where traffic lights and CCTV cameras would be gradually installed has been provided by the state police.

A senior official of the Guwahati Traffic Police noted that “in the first phase, 22 junctions will be covered and gradually 95 traffic junctions in the city will be installed with CCTV Cameras and traffic lights.”

The wireless fire alarm system from Halma and an access control system from Honeywell will be utilized to safeguard the control room of traffic management system, which is expected to be located on the second floor of the DCP Central Office in Ulubari.

Meanwhile, this project is expected to be finished by August 2023. During this timeframe, an adaptive traffic control system and more than 1,000 cameras from Honeywell will be installed across 95 junctions.