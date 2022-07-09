COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 61 New Cases; Fatality Toll Stands At 706 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 61 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 24.11%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 525. While, a total of 2,29,670 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 706 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 253 samples were tested on July 08, 2022, out of which 32 samples belonged to males, while 29 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,28,439. The official statement further adds that TrueNAT & Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 1 & 60 positive cases respectively.