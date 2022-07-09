COVID-19 Update : Sikkim Registers 59 New Cases; 1 Fatality 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Sikkim today registered 59 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 39401.

The death toll stood at 457, after the detection of one new fatality during the past 24 hours. Out of 247 samples tested, East Sikkim district registered 37 new cases followed by 12 in South Sikkim, six in West Sikkim and four in North Sikkim district.

The tiny Himalayan state currently have 146 active COVID-19 cases, while 38,036 persons have recovered from the disease and 762 others have migrated to other states.

A total of 3,43,314 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19, it added.