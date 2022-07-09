Flood Situation Continues To Improve In Assam; But Surge In Water-Borne Infections – Matter Of Concern 

NET Web Desk

As the flood situation in Assam has been improving, the authorities are now worried about rising cases of water and vector-borne diseases in the flood-affected areas.

According to the Assam State Health department, so far 74 cases of Japanese Encephalitis have been reported in the state; and seven people have succumbed to the infection in Assam.

In the last 24 hours, 25 new cases of Japanese Encephalitis have been confirmed throughout the state and two people have succumbed.

One person died from the infection, and three more cases have been found in Nagaon district.

The health team visited numerous locations under the Raha assembly constituency, and collected blood samples.

“So far, four JE cases have been reported from our locality. Our medical teams have visited the flood-affected areas and collected samples from the villagers,” Sub-Divisional Medical Officer, Dr Liladhar Das said.

“As a preventive measure, people should use some insecticide. It’s advisable to wear full-sleeved shirts. We’ve been conducting awareness camps,” Naba Jyoti Das, Community Health Officer said.

The state health administration has instructed all districts to establish separate wards for the management of AES/JE cases with dedicated ICU beds due to the state’s increasing Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)/Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases.

Oxygen beds are to be arranged in all district hospitals, and procedural sample collection is mandatory for AES cases in all district hospitals by specialist doctors with all aseptic precautions in order to avoid death.

AES cases must be properly identified and verified through the medical procedure, and suspected or confirmed cases of AES/JE must be immediately treated in an ambulance equipped with a life support system.