Meghalaya Government Aims To Invest In ‘Early Childhood Education Programmes’; Roadmap Prepared 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma remarked that state administration plans to develop elementary education, and has prepared a road map to invest in early childhood education programmes.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a new building of the Directorate of Education Research and Training (DERT) – Annexe at Shillong; Sangma noted that concerned structure will help improve the quality of education imparted to students.

The building’s construction cost an estimated 8.33 Crores, which has been supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

“The Government has been investing in overhauling the educational infrastructure, and instructors are being trained at the grassroots level to ensure an environment that is conducive to learning,” – he stated.

“Meghalaya is one of the few states across the nation, where an early childhood education programme has commenced. It aims to ensure that a child’s early childhood education is fully-utilized,” – he informed.

Besides, the state government has also earmarked Rs 300 crores from the externally-aided projects for investments into early childhood education programmes. This will ensure that a child grows-up in a setting where the entire learning process seems fruitful.