Mizoram’s Health Minister – Dr R. Lalthangliana Visits BBCI & GNRC

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Health Minister Dr R. Lalthangliana today visited B. Barooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) and Guwahati Neurological Research Centre (GNRC).

On his visit to Dr.B.Barooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), the Mizoram Minister expressed his gratitude to the doctors of the hospital for their treatment and hospitality to cancer patients referred from the state.

He also requested BBCI to offer short term training and courses for doctors in Mizoram in cancer treatment; and for them to extend a support for the success of the Cancer Super-specialty Hospital in Mizoram.

Director Dr AC Katatki, Head of Department and other faculty members expressed their willingness to provide for training on ‘Cancer Care and Management’ for doctors from, Mizoram and that they are willing to co-operate with the latter’s state government for a ‘One-day Seminar on Cancer Care & Management for North-East States’ during the month of October.

Dr R. Lalthangliana also released the BBCI bi-yearly Journal.

During his visit to Guwahati Neurological Research Centre (GNRC), the Health Minister was received by Managing Director, Dr.Nomal Chandra Borah and other senior doctors.

Lalthangliana stated the need for GNRC’s support as Mizoram lacks doctors in neurology.

The senior doctors from GNRC expressed their willingness to give short term training Mizo doctors in neurology; and that they shall also be sending Neurosurgeon to the state.

They also stated that they shall soon be hiring a translator for patients coming from Mizoram.