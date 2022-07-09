Nagaland Governor Inspects 2 Significant Projects; Express Concern Over Delay In Completion 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi expressed concern over the delay in completion of two significant projects across the state.

He remarked the same, while conducting a physical inspection of the work on Saturday.

According to officials, the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the reasons contributing to the delay in construction of the high court complex and state’s first medical college.

Besides, release of funds in time and land-related issues also severely hampered the physical development of these projects.

The foundation stone for the high court complex at Meriema on the outskirts of capital Kohima was laid in 2007 by K G Balakrishna, the then chief justice of India with a cost of Rs 43 crores.

Meanwhile, the foundation stone for the medical college at Phriebagie in Kohima was laid by CM Neiphiu Rio on March 3, 2014; at a cost of nearly Rs 200 crores.

Mukhi enquired about the delayed implementation, and voiced concern over the unsatisfactory development of these two major projects.

The governor was apprised that the construction of the court complex was allotted in October 2012 and the stipulated target for completion is December this year.

The Naga Hospital Authority in Kohima, they continued, would be refurbished and used as a teaching hospital for the initial three years. Admissions to medical schools will begin in August or September of the following year.