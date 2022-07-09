No ban On Animal Sacrifice For Religious Purposes In Tripura : ARDD Secretary – TK Debnath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 09, 2022 : Ahead of Eid, as speculation on restriction on sacrifice of animal triggers panic among the muslim community, the state government clarified that there is no law in the state that animals cannot be slaughtered for religious purposes.

The Secretary, Animal Resource Development Department (ARDD), TK Debnath said that under the Animal Welfare Act, Animal Transport Rules-1960, Animal Amendment Rules 2001, Indian Food Safety and Standards, Municipal Law Guidelines and Animal Transport Rules must be complied with.

The Secretary of the Department of ARDD TK Debnath on Saturday informed in a press conference that the issuance of a directive on illegal killing of animals for the district magistrates and district police superintendents has created confusion in some quarters.

Explaining the confusion, the secretary of ARDD said that there are restrictions on killing animals in public places except slaughter houses illegally in urban areas. These restrictions were there before.

Speaking with reporters, Debnath said that the letter sent by the secretary of the Animal Welfare Board of India has asked all the state governments to keep a close watch on the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“At this time, especially during Eid, a large number of animals and birds are slaughtered for food. For this, animals and birds are transported from different places. During this transport some unscrupulous traders unsafely transport animals and birds outside the rules. This causes suffering to the animals and sometimes even death which is against the rules of Animal Transport Rules 1960,” Debnath added.

He further said that authorities have been asked to keep an eye on such illegal animal transport. Cruelty to any animal is a punishable offense under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

According to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules 2001, Rule 3, it is against the law to slaughter a sick animal, a pregnant cow whose calf is less than three months old or an animal less than three months old.

There is no law in the state that animals cannot be slaughtered for religious purposes DK Chakma, Director, ARDD and BK Das, Additional Director were present at the press conference.