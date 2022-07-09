Progressive Farmer – Subhash Rai & His Inspiring Story Of Trout Farming; Rapid-Growing Beneficial Business In Sikkim 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Mr. Subash Rai, a progressive trout fish farmer from North Regu under Pakyong District, was motivated towards the concerned profession by one of the government official who lived nearby his residence.

The curiosity and anticipation regarding rainbow trout fish farming led him to the “Fisheries Directorate” for gathering more information. Following the details, he was privileged to get a subsidy for construction of the raceway along with Seed and Feed.

This scheme has been provided during the financial year 2016-17 and after the completion of raceway the inputs of seeds and feed were given to the beneficiaries in the year 2018. There were few mortality during the stocking period but he devoted his entire time monitoring and maintaining the care of fingerlings.

He emphasized more in growing and stocking brooders for breeding and self experiment when the issues and diseases occurred.

The Directorate provided full assistance and technical support to the farmer whenever he needed.

Mr. Rai started to sell his produce from the end of 2019 to till date. He was the highest “Rainbow Trout Seller” during the Fish Mela, which was held in the months of April 2021 and October 2021. He was also recognised and awarded as the best fish farmer under East District, during the launch of “Mukhya Mantri Macha Utpadan Yojana” (MMUY) by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim.

He has maintained his stocking and proved his potential towards trout farming for fulfilling his demands.

Its worthy to note that fish farming helps to improve daily livelihood by uplifting the source of income and health benefits. Trout fish farming is the fastest growing beneficial business in Sikkim. The ocean of opportunities lying in fish market has helped to generate income, employment, boost tourism and explore the remote areas.