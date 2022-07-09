Tripura CPIM’s Youth Wings Hit Agartala Streets; Against Unemployment Issue

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 09, 2022 : DYFI and TYF, the youth wings of CPIM, main opposition political party in Tripura hit the streets of Agartala city on Saturday on the burning issues related to unemployment and demanded the government to meet their four-point charter of demands at the earliest.

Speaking to the reporters here in Agartala city on Saturday, Tripura’s DYFI president Palash Bhowmik said “The BJP-IPFT coalition government in this state adopted anti-unemployment policies. In the last four and half years, the government had cheated and betrayed the boys and girls of our state. After the formation of this government, a joke is being played regarding recruitments. DYFI and TYF, Tripura State Committees today staged a protest rally on the important four-point charter of demands for employment in Agartala city.”

“One of our demands are- immediately publish the results of JRBT and complete the recruitments speedily. In August 2021, JRBT conducted the examinations and due to some unknown reasons, the results are yet to be published. Secondly, our demand is to organize TET examinations two times every year and TET qualified aspirants have to be recruited together. As the shortage of teachers in our state has taken a deadly shape, schools are at a state of closing down, but all the TET qualified candidates are accommodated in government service”, he added.

Bhowmik said “Along with that, we noticed with deep surprise and concern that the state healthcare system had completely collapsed. The healthcare reached the bottom of providing service at state’s top referral hospital i.e. Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, district and sub-divisional hospitals. To revive the dying condition of the government-run healthcare institutions, recruit doctors, nurses and paramedical staff at the earliest.”

“Not only this, a burning issue in our state, the retrenched 10,323 teachers. Those who made commitments before the assembly election in 2018 that if necessary, they will be recruited by amending the constitution and today, after four and half years, these teachers are left in a dire situation. We are demanding for these sacked teachers to be recruited on a permanent basis”, he also added.

DYFI state president “On this four-point charter of demands, we stepped on the road to protest against the government. We know that a few months are left for the assembly elections, the government will make some recruitment for their political interests and achievements. But our demand is the way our unemployed youths are being betrayed and before 2018’s assembly election they made commitments that every year 50,000 unemployed youths to be recruited. These commitments made by the present ruling BJP have to be fulfilled and stop their tricky role against recruitments.”