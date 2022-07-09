Tripura Government Abruptly Transfers Chief Secretary – Kumar Alok; JK Sinha Appointed New CS

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 09, 2022 : The Tripura government has removed Kumar Alok from the post of Chief Secretary and transferred as Director General of SIPARD.

A notification issued by H. Rahman, undersecretary to the government of Tripura informed that the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, JK Sinha has been given the charge of Chief Secretary.

Following the resignation of Biplab Kumar Deb as the Chief Minister of Tripura, (Prof) Dr. Manik Saha took charge as the new Chief Minister speculation about changing the chief secretary started after the formation of the new cabinet.

The Chief Secretary Kumar Alok was accused of misleading the cabinet. Not only that, the cabinet was dissatisfied with his work. As a result, speculation of a change of chief secretary continues to grow.

Today, to everyone’s surprise, the Tripura government has issued a notification to change the chief secretary.

Earlier, Manoj Kumar was removed from the post of Chief Secretary and transferred to the post of Special Chief Resident Commissioner of Tripura Bhavan, New Delhi. After that Kumar Alok became the Chief Secretary of Tripura. Manoj Kumar was also accused of misleading the government.

Deputy Secretary to the Government of Tripura Mohammad H Rahman today issued a notification saying that Chief Secretary Kumar Alok has been transferred to the post of DG of SIPARD.

He will be replaced by Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary JK Sinha. In addition, LH Darlong, Principal Secretary of the Office of General Administration (Personnel and Training), has been relieved of his additional duties as DG of SIPARD.