Union MoS – Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Arrives In Sikkim 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs & Education – Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who is on a three-days visit to Sikkim, received a rousing welcome accorded by the officials of state government departments and workers of BJP’s Sikkim unit.

He was accompanied by his wife Mrs. Ch. Debala Devi, Mr. Seram Tombi Meitei, APS and Ms. Piungmlui Dangmei, P.A.

On his arrival to the northeastern state, he was warmly welcomed at Rangpo by MLA – Ms. Farwanti Tamang, MLA – Ms. Raj Kumari Thapa, State Protocol Officer – Mr. P Pulger, SDM Rangpo, SDPO Rangpo and other dignitaries.

Besides, he also interacted with the business committee, leaders from different organizations, intellectuals and influencing persons in Gangtok; and exchanged views to develop Sikkim.

Taking to Twitter, the Union MoS wrote “Accorded a warm welcome by party karyakartas of Sikkim BJP Pradesh”

Accorded a warm welcome by party karyakartas of Sikkim BJP Pradesh @debe_chauhan @BJP4Sikkim pic.twitter.com/NU0aCP1PCE — Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh (@RanjanRajkuma11) July 9, 2022

“Interacted with the business committee, leaders from different organisations, intellectuals and influencing persons in Gangtok. Exchanged views to develop the beautiful land of Sikkim ” – he further added.