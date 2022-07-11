Arunachal Governor Interacts With Students On ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ & ‘Agnipath’ Scheme 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor – Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) today interacted with the students of East Siang’s Sainik School and various other schools of Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC) on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Agnipath’ Scheme at the General Bipin Rawat Hall of Raj Bhawan on Monday.

Emphasizing on the ‘nation-first spirit’, the Governor exhorted the students to prepare themselves in contributing towards nation-building.

He urged the pupils to make the most of their study time by improving their mental fortitude, physical toughness, and emotional equilibrium.

The Governor remarked that the Centre’s Agnipath Scheme for recruiting youth into the Armed Forces, provides a great opportunity to serve the nation.

“Agnipath Scheme will ensure younger and fitter fighting forces for the nation,” – he said.

The Governor further added that the Agnipath Scheme, after four years will provide the nation with an experienced, skilled and disciplined workforce to the society, who will be given preferences in public and private sectors.

Besides, this workforce after gaining experience in the Armed Forces will be capable of becoming ‘Start-Up’ and become job providers.

The Governor further noted that the education imparted in the schools and colleges must liberate itself from shackles of the pre-Independence era education system which had produced liberate Indian youth to become loyal servants of the British empire.

