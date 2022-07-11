Assam Government Intends To Grant Aid To Fish Farmers; After Sector Incurs Loss Of Rs 1000 Crores 

NET Web Desk

The Fisheries Minister of Assam – Parimal Suklabaidya today asserted that fish farmers who incurred massive losses, due to the ongoing deluge will be granted aid by the state administration, in order to revive the state’s fish industry.

Nearly 80 per cent of fish cultivators suffered major losses worth of Rs 1,000 crores in the disastrous floods, severely harming the sector.

“Nearly 80% of the fish farmers in the state have experienced a significant loss, with a value estimated at over Rs 1,000 crore. We gathered the information from various state districts. We will be able to obtain the precise figure by July 15. However, the preliminary data indicates that around 80% of the state’s fish producers have been impacted,” Parimal Suklabaidya said.

In an effort to revive the fish industry, he added that the state administration intends to offer assistance and standard fish seeds to the distressed farmers.

The Minister further noted that Assam is almost self-sufficient in terms of fish production.

“Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY), Ghare Ghare Pukhuri Ghare Ghare Maach are going on in full swing across the state and the gap between total demand and production has now been decreasing. We have now achieved 96 per cent of total demand,” Suklabaidya said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 8.9 million people in the state have been affected by the flood and landslides that struck Assam this year.

The disasters have claimed 192 lives in the state so far.

Around 2.40 lakh hectares of cropland in 34 districts have been affected by the flood.