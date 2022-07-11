COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 89 New Cases; Active Caseload Stands At 656

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 89 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 50.28%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 656. While, a total of 2,29,864 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 706 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 177 samples were tested on July 10, 2022, out of which 36 samples belonged to males, while 53 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,28,502. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 89 positive cases.