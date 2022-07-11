COVID-19 Update : Nagaland Reports 4 Fresh New Cases; Pushing Tally To 35,550 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Nagaland today registered four fresh new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 35,550 – one more than the previous day, as informed by a health department official. Two persons each were infected with the disease in Dimapur and Kohima districts.

However, the state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 762, as no fatalities have been reported during the last 24 hours. Nagaland now has 33 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,260 people have recuperated from the disease, the official said.

Around 18.4 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Sunday. Fifty six samples were tested in the past 24 hours; informed the health department official.