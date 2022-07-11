Mizoram : Family-Oriented SEDP Programme Will Soon Be Launched At State Level; Says CM – Zoramthanga 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga today chaired the meeting of the Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) Governing Board at CM Conference Hall; and highlighted that a family-oriented SEPD Programme will soon be launched at the state level; which shall be followed at every district level.

According to an official statement, 50% of selected beneficiaries in the first installment phase of the family oriented SEPD Programme of every constituency shall receive a full amount of the monetary assistance; while the rest of beneficiaries shall receive the assistance in the second installment phase.

The concerned departments in each district shall be responsible, with the approval of District Level SEDP Committee, for transferring of monetary support to the selected beneficiaries.

Its worthy to note that Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) is the Mizo National Front (MNF) Party’s “Flagship Programme” for the sustainable development of Mizoram. It has two sub-components – Economic Development Policy; Social Development Policy.

The programme also aims to provide self-sufficiency, equality and equity among the citizens; and proper and judicious use of the resources among others.