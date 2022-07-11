Mizoram : Lok Sabha MP – C. Lalrosanga Holds Siaha DDCMC/DISHA Meeting With Departmental Heads 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Lok Sabha MP – C. Lalrosanga today chaired the meeting of Siaha District Development Co-ordination & Monitoring Committee (DDCMC)/DISHA at DRDA’s District Rural Resource Centre.

Speaking at the meeting, the MP stated for having the chance to meet after one and a half year due to the pandemic, as well as Assembly Sessions. Parliament Sessions, a proper meeting could not be held for one and a half years. He also asserted that DISHA meeting is not a fault finding meeting; but rather, a meeting between various Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) Line Departments to share their problems and find solutions so that these Schemes could yield better results.

During the meeting, various Heads of Office submitted reports as – The PD, DRDA of Siaha district reported that during the first quarter of Financial Year 2022-2023, 17527 job card holders under MGNREGA were provided 30 days of work under Siaha Rural Development and 25 days under Siaha Rural Development; the spot verification for 895 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin, PMAY-G (Rural Housing Scheme)-2020-21 have also been completed; Under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), 3 water reservoirs, 7 hectares of afforestation and 18 hectares of farmland have also been developed; Executive Engineer of PHED reported that January 2020 to June 2022, 592 Individual Household Latrine (IHHL) were constructed at 25 villages; and 2843 families, 172 schools and 96 anganwadis from 14 villages have been equipped with Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JMM) scheme; Executive Engineer of PWD Siaha Division also reported that under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), 22 roads are under construction from January 2020 to June 2022; from which 4 construction works have been completed; CMO of Siaha also reported that between January 2020 to June 2022, the district has recorded 1852 births with 41 cases of child mortality. There are 1549 institutional deliveries and 326 home deliveries.

He also added that from 2053 blood samples, 105 tested positive for HIV (87 males and 18 females).

Siaha district currently has 4 PHCs, and where 3 of the PHCs do not have doctors.

The meeting also included reports of various developmental works undertaken in 2021 under Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), and officials from various departments also reported the problems and discussed solutions.