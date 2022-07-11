Need To Create Skilled Workforce, To Meet Local Demands : Assam Minister – Jayanta Malla Baruah 

NET Web Desk

Assam’s Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department (SEED) Minister – Jayanta Malla Baruah today emphasized on the importance of developing a competent workforce, to meet local demands.

According to an official release, he maintained that if skill training is imparted based on demand, it will enhance work prospects for youths along the region.

“Assam has to become a hub of talented individuals in coming years,” Baruah said in conversation with training providers at the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) office here.

He bemoaned the fact that many young people are forced to leave their hometowns because they cannot find employment that matches their skill sets.

The minister instructed the ASDM officials and trainers to place special emphasis on improving young people’s abilities in accordance with regional needs.

He cited examples of the bell metal industry of Sarthebari, firecrackers industry of Barpeta and other local industries of Assam, which are giving employment to thousands of people and urged the stakeholders to train more youth in these skills.

Baruah also discussed various issues like relevant job roles, skill gap study and district wise employment demand analysis with the trainers and officials.

The minister noted the suggestions and grievances of the training providers and assured to resolve them immediately.