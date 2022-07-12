BRO Re-constructs Vital Route Within Record Time In Arunachal Pradesh 

NET Web Desk

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has re-launched the strategic Bailey bridge along Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh in a record one week time, under extremely difficult conditions.

Huge boulders triggered by massive flash floods on July 3 swept-down this bridge on Koloriang-Lee-Huri road in the district, thereby snapping surface connectivity on the crucial stretch.

The Project Arunank team of the BRO successfully re-launched the bridge in record time.

“The re-launching of the bridge was a challenging task posed by tough circumstances including incessant rains and landslides for which innovative techniques were used to overcome all challenges,” – informed the Project Arunank chief engineer – Anirudh S Kanwar on Tuesday.

The 119 Road Construction Company (RCC) team under Officer Commanding (OC) Roshan and Platoon Commander Major Mohit, worked round the clock for seven days, despite heavy rains to restore connectivity by re-launching the bridge.

Right from diverting the traffic temporarily through the river bed, clearing five massive landslide points and making a temporary crossing point over a washed away culvert with heavy flow of slush, for transporting required men, machines and bridging stores to the spot, was carried out, he said.

“The restricted area made it difficult to unload the supplies, assemble, and launch the bridge; laden vehicles had to go one kilometre in reverse to dump supplies on location. A 20-ton excavator was also utilized as a counterbalance of the bridge to overcome the tight backspace,” according to the chief engineer.

The bridge served as a lifeline for residents living in outlying locations, like – Damin, Huri, and beyond as well as defence personnel travelling to the Indo-China border.

The BRO deserves kudos for speedy re-launching of the bridge under challenging situation, he said and urged them to come to the rescue of border villagers when such situations occur in future.

Koloriang extra assistant commissioner (EAC) Ocean Gao also lauded the BRO, particularly 119 RCC, for restoring the lifeline of the area in a very short time.