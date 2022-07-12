COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 344 New Cases – Highest In 5 Months; Active Caseload Stands At 1,858 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 344 new COVID-19 cases – the highest single-day infections recorded in the past five months, bringing the total caseload to 7,26,855.

The death toll remained unchanged at 6,642 as no new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, while 1,347 COVID patients have died so far due to other reasons since 2020.

Dibrugarh recorded the highest number of 58 cases, followed by 49 in Kamrup Rural and 43 in Kamrup Metro – which comprises of Guwahati.

The test positivity rate rose to 11.58 per cent and 2,970 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, according to the official bulletin.

There are 1,858 active cases, while 93 more patients recuperated, taking the recoveries toll to 7,17,036.