Expert Consultation Required To Resolve Flood & Erosion Issue From Bhutan Waters : Assam CM  

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today noted that the state administration would hold consultations with experts to find a solution into the issue of flood and erosion caused by waters gushing-in from Bhutan to the adjoining locations.

Sarma emphasised that research is necessary to determine how the water flows from Bhutan could be channelized, in order to control the erosion along river banks.

Addressing the mediapersons, Sarma asserted that the Water Resources department has already been asked to prepare a project and long-term measures would be taken based on it.

“As Assam is situated on the foothills of Bhutan, floods and erosion caused by water gushing in from the upper reaches will be a recurring problem for us. We have to talk to experts and find a solution,” – he remarked.

He highlighted that embankments could hold water only to a limit, adding that the problems get compounded when it rains in Bhutan as well as in Assam.

The current spell of flood and landslide crisis have killed atleast 192 persons in the state this year so far, which has affected over 3.6 lakh people in 10 districts.

Sarma reviewed the facilities at Laokhriguri relief camp; and went to Bongaigaon district to assess the relief and rehabilitation measures for the flood-affected people.

“Visited Tinkonia Part 1 (Gobindapur) under Srijangram Revenue Circle in Bongaigaon to inspect the erosion-hit area & interacted with affected people,” he tweeted later.