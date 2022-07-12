First-Ever Torch Relay Of Chess Olympiad Departs From Mizoram 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reached Mizoram today, after travelling through Nagaland; has departed for Arunachal Pradesh this evening.

The Torch relay reached Lengpui Airport where it was taken to Lengpui Community Hall for a Grand Welcoming ceremony. Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte was Chief Guest for the function, and Grand Master Mitrabha Guha carried the torch and handed over to the Sports Minister.

Speaking at the function, Robert Romawia stated that it is indeed, a memorable moment that a Torch Relay of a global sporting event has reached the state. The Minister also stated that the game of chess is one of the oldest and most respected sport events; is inexpensive, and as it a game that involves mental alertness, it helps in maintaining a healthy and sound mind.

Robert Romawia professed his hope that the visit of Grandmaster Mitrabha Guha with the Torch Relay shall help promote interest in the game of chess among Mizo youths.

MLA’s and Officials from Sports & Youth Services Department, Mizoram State Sports Council, Mizoram Olympics Association and other sports enthusiasts also accorded a grand welcome to the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay.

Selected players from Mizoram Chess Association played chess with official torch bearer Grandmaster Mitrabha Guha at the function for welcoming the rally and for the promotion chess in the state.

India has been the first-ever country to start the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay as per the Olympic tradition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the historic torch relay at Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi on 19th June 2022 travelling to 75 cities across the sub-continent in 40 days; an it will reach Chennai on July 28, 2022 where the 44th Chess Olympiad will be held.