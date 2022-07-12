Manipur Governor Visits Kangpokpi District; Listens To Grievances Of Local Populace 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Governor – La Ganesan today assessed the situation in Kangpokpi District by interacting with the people and addressing their grievances.

Ganesan, who visited the Saikul Sub-Division listened to the hardships faced by residents and assured to undertake possible measures, as soon as possible.

He noted that the interaction programme is similar to ‘Janata Durbar’, where people can raise their issues directly to the authorities.

“It is an opportunity through which genuine grievances can be put-up to the higher authorities for necessary action. Issues raised in the programme will be sent to the concerned authorities and if necessary to the Chief Minister,” – he stated.

Mentioning about inclusive development in the country, Ganesan asserted that a number of schemes have been implemented and people have benefitted through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) directly through bank accounts.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Governor remarked that vaccination is the only shield to fight the pandemic. While, on elimination of Tuberculosis (TB) from the state, the Governor have asked the District Administration (DA) to conduct door-to-door surveys and detect the cases.