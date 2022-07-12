Manipur : PLA Cadre Nabbed From Imphal East 

NET Web Desk

In a massive crackdown against the insurgency activities prevailing across Northeast India, the Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Manipur Police recently apprehended an active cadre of proscribed outfit – People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from Moirangpurel Khunou Leikai in Manipur’s Imphal East District.

According to reports, a combined team of Imphal East Police and the Mantripukhri Battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended the militant, who is claimed to have joined the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) – a sister wing of the banned terror outfit PLA in 2001.

He was later handed-over to the Thoubal Dam Police Station in Imphal East District for necessary legal action.

Taking to Twitter, the paramilitary troop wrote “Mantripukhri Battalion of #AssamRifles along with Manipur Police, on 10 Jul, apprehended an active cadre of proscribed group PLA from Moirangpurel Khunou Leikai, Imphal East District, Manipur.”

In another incident, the paramilitary troop have also apprehended two suspected KNF(N) cadres from Charhazare, KPI in Manipur. Based on specific inputs, the Jwalamukhi Battalion of Assam Rifles launched a massive operation, which led to the massive apprehension of the cadres.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Assam Rifles wrote “ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS TWO SUSPECTED KNF(N) CADRES IN MANIPUR Jwalamukhi Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 10 Jul, apprehended two suspected KNF(N) cadre at Charhazare, KPI, Manipur.”