Mizoram : Assam Rifles Extend Helping Hand To ‘Veer Naris’ In Serchhip 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

As part of the continued endeavour to support war widows or Veer Naris, the 8th Bn (Serchhip Battalion) of Assam Rifles today extended assistance towards two Veer Naris residing in Serchhip.

A team from the battalion visited Juliet Zoengmawii and Laldengi, who are both residents of New Serchhip.

The war widows were given essential commodities to meet daily requirements, as a gesture of support from the Assam Rifles.

Besides, the ladies were also assured of continuous support from the paramilitary troop, to ensure their well being and resolution of any issues.

“Assam Rifles is always committed to provide assistance to the families of the brave soldiers, who have made supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation,” – informed an official communique issued by the troop.