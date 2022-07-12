Mizoram Governor Lauds NABARD For Extending Financial Support Towards Creation Of Rural Infrastructures 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Governor – Hari Babu Kambhampati today graced the function of 41st Foundation Day of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) held at the Auditorium of Mizoram Rural Bank in Aizawl.

During the event, the Governor congratulated NABARD for completing four decades of successful and smooth functioning and highlighted some of its achievements; and thanked the organization for its financial support to the State Government for the creation of rural infrastructures through which the state had received financial assistance of over Rs.1900 crores.

He also advised concerned authorities to expedite the pace of project implementation at the ground level, since he felt that it has not been up to the mark.

Kambhampati also shared his appreciation of NABARD in supplementing the efforts of Mizoram Rural Bank (MRB) and the Mizoram Cooperative Apex Bank (MCAB) by extending refinance to enable them to lend more to agriculture and other rural sectors; and stated that NABARD is playing an important catalytic role in encouraging the banks and other stakeholders.

He acknowledged several important interventions and implementations made by NABARD for the development of Agriculture and Rural areas in the state. However, he urged NABARD officials that there is still room for improvement.

Besides, the Governor was also pleased to felicitate the three (3) major banks – Mizoram Rural Bank, Mizoram Cooperative Apex Bank and State Bank of India – which contributed most to the priority sector lending in the State.

On reminding the other Banks of their responsibilities to their customers, he said, “I expect other banks to also step up their efforts to increase their credit footprint in the State. I am of the strong view that much more can be done in the State”.