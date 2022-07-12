NABARD Provided Loan Of Rs 3,167 Crores to Tripura Government : CM – Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 12, 2022 : The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) had provided loan of Rs 3166.99 crore to the government of Tripura and an interest rate of 3.15 percent, said Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday and demanded to provide Rs 600 crore more for the welfare of rural people across the state.

Appreciating the significant role of the NABARD, Chief Minister Dr Saha on Tuesday said that this financial institution is parallelly working on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in developing the rural sector of the country.

NABARD, Tripura Regional Office on Tuesday organized its 41st Foundation Day at the premises of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala where Chief Minister Dr Saha flagged off Mobile ATM and Mobile Rural Mart in presence of Secretary of Finance department Brijesh Pandey, GM of NABARD Ratan Das, GM of RBI Satwant Singh Sahota, Chairman of TGB Satyendra Singh and others.

Addressing the gathering of officials from various banks, members of PACS’ and stakeholders, Dr Saha said “NABARD started functioning in 1982 with an amount of Rs 100 crore and now, this financial institution has recorded a business of Rs 17,080 crore till March 31, 2022. NABARD has been making continuous efforts to develop the people residing in rural areas and this institution is also praised for bringing new innovative ways to extend help.”

“The rural sector is developing all across the country in terms of the socio-economic aspect and NABARD is appreciated for it. This institution has been persistently trying to focus on economic development and role of guardianship. At present, this NABARD has become one of the biggest micro-financing institutions through the SHG-Bank linkage project started in 1982. The farmers have become fearless with the help of NABARD”, he added.

The Chief Minister said “The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the rural areas, NABARD is also working with a similar move in his direction to make the purpose successful. This financial institution is a nodal organization of the Indian government. In the case of Tripura, infrastructures are being developed in the agricultural sector, developing the people socially and economically, even the state government is being helped which is ultimately extending help to the rural masses.”

“Till March 31 of 2022, NABARD gave the Tripura government Rs 3,166.99 crore. Not only this, the financial institution is working with 200 families in Sepahijala district and 300 families in West Tripura under different projects. Moreover, initiatives taken for Farmers Producers Organizations in Bagma, training programmes organized for CAT examination in CAU, providing training to rural youths and economical support under Fish Farmer Development Agency in the last financial year”, Dr Saha told the gathering.

He further added “There are a good number of programmes initiated by NABARD- Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, Wire-House Infrastructure Fund, Micro-Irrigation Funds, etc. Our appeal to NABARD is to help the government financially which in turn will provide support to the people in rural areas.”